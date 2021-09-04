Sauk Valley births: September 2021

Logan Gene Parks

Rebecca and Gage Parks of Rock Falls are the parents of Logan Gene Parks, born at 2:25 p.m. July 13 at KSB Hospital in Dixon. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Rhonda and Dave Martin of Peru. Paternal grandparents are Patricia and Wes Perry of Burlington, Iowa, Maternal great-grandmother is Linda Glenn of Magnolia. Paternal great-grandmother is Madlyn Parks of Franklin Grove.

Sophia Grace Seeley

Mike and Caitlin (Summers) Seeley of Dixon are the parents of a daughter, Sophia Grace Seeley, born July 16 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. She was welcomed home by siblings Landon, 4, and Eleanor, 1. Maternal grandparents are Dave and Beth Summers of Sterling. Paternal grandparents are Clyde and Tina Seeley of Amboy. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Cheshier of Sterling, Eugene and Mary Pat Summers of Apache Junction, Ariz., Vicki Dummer of Oregon, and Ronald May of Dixon.

Gavin Harold Dean Kleckner

Cassandra Kissee and Matthew Kleckner of Nachusa are the parents of a son, Gavin Harold Dean Kleckner, born June 26 at KSB in Dixon. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. He was welcomed home by a sibling Khloee Kleckner, 9. Maternal grandparents are Penny and Randy Kissee of Nachusa. Paternal grandparents are Linda Sue Booker of Tucson, Arizona and Ernest Kleckner (deceased) of Princeton. Maternal great-grandparents are Sandy and Bob Kissee of Nachusa.