Property Transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties: March 15-19, 2021

Whiteside County property transfers recorded the week of March 15-19:

Warranty deeds

• Jeffrey P. Oestmann to Martin T. and Andrea M. Spencer, 918 13th Ave., Fulton, $52,000.

• Chad D. Rippy to Jennifer S. Dace, 2535 Crandall St., Sterling, $91,000.

• Julia R. Sanders and Kenneth and Bryan L. Sissing to Robert D. Fountain Jr., 1018 Third Ave., Fulton, $0.

• Dorothy M. Johnson Estate, formerly Vanderlaan, Dawn M. Meurs and Dale E., Douglas A., and Darwin J. Vanderlaan to Cody J. Vanderlaan, 104 Maple Ave., Morrison, $53,000.

• Robert D. Fountain Jr. to Miguel A. Contreras Nunez, 1205 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $118,000.

• Russell F. and Marjorie A. Johnson to Glenn Sedig, one parcel on Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, $112,000.

• W. Eric and Cilia S. Maloney to Whiteside Properties LLC Series FRM, one parcel on Spring Valley Road and on state Route 84, Fulton, $0.

• James S. Sullivan to Rudy L. and Sarah E. Petersheim, 21954 Creamery Road, Morrison, $260,000.

• Mark and Patricia J. Mecum to Dora L. Boyd, 1111 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $40,000.

• Mathew J. and Thomas L. Drosopoulos to Mark and Pamela Marinangeli, 13157 Highgate Court, Morrison, $129,000.

• Sally A. Kennedy to Gregory S. and Grace B. Przepiorski, 102 S. Orange St., Morrison, $52,000.

• Ryan J. and Elizabeth Gilbert to Judy Rossner, 1011 E. 19th St., Sterling, $125,000.

• Kelly Collinson to Ann N. and Timothy R. Lundquist Jr., 1206 W. 15th St., Rock Falls, $22,000.

• Angela A. and Joseph L. Lopez Jr. to Ryan and Elizabeth Gilbert, 1206 E. 24th St., Sterling, $174,000.

• Adam S. and Alexis Kristine Gloria to Amelia R. Fulton, 1615 E. 13th St., Sterling, $73,000.

• Jennifer Marquardt, formerly Petry, to Rodney Stone, 310 Ninth St., Sterling, $26,500.

• Midland States Bank to S. Pamela and Jeffrey T. Silva, 24796 Front St., Sterling, $45,000.

• Syed H. Jauhar Trust and Saadia Jauhar Rizvi Trust to Jamison Fox and Melody Morales, 1103 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $85,000.

• Michael and Amy Adams to Josh A. Waldschmidt, 909 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

• Darwin J. Olsen to Timothy P. and Dawn M. Harvey, 514 14th Ave., Fulton, $115,000.

• Gearold Stees to James Stees, 1406 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $20,000.

• Sandra K. and Laverne E. Keith to Terry K. Durham, 307 N. Grape St., Morrison, $125,000.

• Dan B. Cornwell to Danielle Cornwell, 25230 Front St., Sterling, $83,000.

Quit claim deeds

• Mathew J. Drosopoulos to Thomas L. Drosopoulos, one parcel on Highgate Court, Morrison, $0.

• Laura D. Foster to Daniel L. Foster, 1006 15th Ave., Fulton, $0.

• Araseli Silva Moreno to Dalton Christian, 1103 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $0.

• Robert J. and Judith C. Temple to Sherry L. Price, 708 N. Bluff St., Albany, $0.

• Christopher M. and Stephanie Scanlan to Karena Rhodes and Elijah Scanlan, 3306 C St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustee’s deeds

• Shirley B. and Donald F. Floming Trust to Jenny Kay, Michael and Paul A. Heun Family Trust, one parcel on Blink Road, Fenton, $59,000.

• Shirley B. and Donald F. Floming Trust to Dail Family Farms Holding, one parcel on Frog Pond Road, $134,000.

• Michael, Jenny K. and Paul A. Heun Family Trust to Dail Family Farms Holding LLC, one parcel on Frog Pond Road, Morrison, $59,000.

• Jessica J. McCormick Trust, Matthew E. McCormick, trustee, to Mary Bodman, 1108 Arland St., Rock Falls, $56,000.

Deed

• Dail Family Farms Holding LLC to Michael, Jenny K. and Paul A. Heun Family Trust, two parcels on Frog Pond Road, Morrison, $9,976.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County property transfers recorded March 15 (a COVID-19 breakout closed the recorder’s office for the rest of the week):

Warranty deeds

• John P. and Elizabeth J. Becka to Scott Smithee, 1553 Tilton Park Drive, Dixon, $167,500.

• William Crowson to Pablo Unzueta, 515 Devonshire St., Dixon, $127,250.

• Ronda Byars, Marion King and Patricia A. and Donald Seaworth to Devin R. Brockwell, 410 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $62,500.

• David Vance and Jennifer L. Jones to Patrick O. Jones, one parcel on Market St., Nachusa, $8,000.

Quit claim deeds

• Andres Zayas to David Jacobson, block 2, lot 271, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $3,500.

Source: Lee County recorder’s office

Ogle County property transfers recorded the week of March 12-18:

Warranty deeds

• Chad D. Timmer to Fredrick Kenney, 7020 N. state Route 2, Byron, $115,501.

• Roger F. Bruns to Jessie Almonares and David Pelayo, 936 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $130,000.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert Nasca, 205 West St., Davis Junction, $36,500.

• The late Kathy L. Cummins to Kristy K. and Nathaniel G. Rittmeyer, 10316 N. Mulberry Road, Leaf River and one parcel in Maryland Township, $312,900.

• Beau T. Bunders and Stacia N. Burke to Alissa M. Tobin, 409 W. North St., Polo, $110,000.

• Gregory Thomas Myers to Lucas J. and Raissa R. Baxter, 1210 Joanne Terrace, Byron, $255,000.

• Bryce Kubly to Trevor S. and Sara R. Robinson, 505 S. Fifth Ave., Forreston, $159,900.

• AJ Homes LLC to Christopher T. and Katherine A. Halm, 1212 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $226,000.

• JLT LLC to Store Master Funding XXI LLC, third party, Oregon-Nashua Township, 1007 Pines Road, Oregon, $390,000.

• Ag-Products Co. to McBonds Miller LLC, four parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, $3,843,785.

• Jala LLC to Vulcan Building LLC, 1103 Depot St., Davis Junction, $0.

• Vulcan Building LLC to Rosemary Mathews, 1103 Depot St., Davis Junction, $224,900.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Brenda Piper, 2233 S. Second St., Oregon, $80,000.

• Chris L. and Michelle Lynn Falzone to Alec Myers and Haley Shriver, 131 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $158,000.

• Sterling Federal Bank to Scott Shirley and Jessica Reed, 104 N. Etnyre Ave., Oregon, $68,000.

• Homar Investments LLC to Jacob Sheridan, 1105 S. 3rd St., Oregon, $90,000.

Quit claim deeds

• Matt Wileman to Judith A. and Orval L. Gearhart III, 6151 N. River Drive, Oregon, $0.

• Anthony and Blake Benesh to Blake Benesh, two parcels on Pleasant Grove Road, Oregon, $405,000.

Trustee’s deeds

• Barnhart Family Trust, Gary L. and Toni M. Barnhart, trustees, to Ron Gallagher, 311 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $7,000.

• John J. Conroy Family Trust, John J. Conroy Jr., trustee, to Benjamin N. Bruns, one parcel on S. Sixth St., Oregon, $75,000.

• First National Bank and Trust and Central Bank Trust No. 10003, First National Bank and Trust and Central Bank IL, trustees to Rebecca D. Ackland, 10310 Hickory Ridge Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Deed

• Applewood Lawn and Landscape LLC to SDN Rentals LLC, 915 S. Division Ave., Polo, $170,000.

Sheriff’s deed

• Sheriff of Ogle County and Jacqueline M. Welty to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 412 S. Green Ave., Polo, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office