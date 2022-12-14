Pedestrian killed by train; Whiteside sheriff requests help with investigation

STERLING — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has asked for assistance in its investigation about a pedestrian who was killed by a train early Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian has not been identified, according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the sheriff at 815-772-4044.

Union Pacific Railway reported an incident on the tracks at 2:36 a.m. on Wednesday in the vicinity of U.S. Route 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.

Deputies at the scene determined that a Union Pacific Railway train was traveling westbound on the south tracks and struck a pedestrian.

Also responding to the incident were Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance, Coroner Joe McDonald and a representative of the railroad.