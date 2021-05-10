Sauk Valley police reports for Monday, May 10, 2021

Sterling Police

Lissa S. Nemecek, 31, of Sterling; 10:15 a.m. Friday at East Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue; disobeying a stop sign.

Dallas J. Ellis, 44, of Sterling; 4:37 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Dixon Court; resisting a peace officer.

Joseph M. McFadden, 46, of Sterling; 9:47 p.m. Friday at West Third Street and Avenue I; one headlight, no insurance, revoked license, Ogle County warrant, failure to appear, suspended license; posted $362.87.

Dixon Police

Christiana Ann Gee, 48, of Dixon; 9:05 p.m. Friday; possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams; taken to Lee County jail on $30,000 bond.

Jason Lee Tompkins, 36, of Rock Falls; 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Everett Street; aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery; posted $25,000 bond.

Chadwick Police

Brian R. Rannfeldt, 42, of Chadwick; 4:25 p.m. Sunday; domestic battery/bodily harm, interfering with reporting domestic violence; taken to Chadwick jail.

Lanark Police

Abigaile Genevieve Cusanelli, 36, of Shannon, 7:25 p.m. May 4; domestic battery; issued recognizance bond.

Milledgeville Police

Vicky L. Lefevre, 54, of Milledgeville; 11:47 p.m. Sunday; disorderly conduct; issued I-bond.

Savanna Police

Shannon E. Hammer, 30, of Savanna; 7:06 p.m. May 5; out of county warrant; posted bond.

Adrianna S. Lopez, 28, of Savanna; 5:02 p.m. May 5; petition to revoke; posted bond.

Terry L. Hammer, 38, of Savanna; 2:32 a.m. Saturday; violating an order of protection; take to Savanna jail.

Lee County Sheriff

Joshua R. Beans, 41, of Paw Paw; 11:28 a.m. Friday; failure to appear, suspended license, speeding, no insurance; posted $3,000 bond.

Kenneth John White, 47, of Dixon; 1:37 p.m. Friday; warrant, contempt, posted $1,000 bond.

Harold W. Burton, 54, of Compton; 3:30 a.m. Sunday; DUI alcohol; issued $3,000 I-bond.

Christopher M. Greve; 19 of Dixon; 2:21 p.m. Sunday; theft; taken to Lee County jail.

Ogle County Sheriff

Heather Heathcott, 40, of Mount Morris; 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Blackhawk Drive, Byron; no valid license; registration violation; issued I-bond.

Carroll County Sheriff

Erika Nicole Raser, 18, of Prophetstown; 3:09 p.m. April 30; petition to revoke; posted $5,000 bond.

Michael L. Smith, 20, of Savanna; 12:51 a.m. Friday; contempt; posted $2,000 bond.

Krista A. Bush, 26, of Fulton; 6:48 p.m. Friday; contempt; posted $2,500 bond.

Heather N. Scobee, 31, of Fulton; 10:25 p.m. Sunday; contempt; posted $2,000 bond.

Hailey Szofer, 25, of Savanna; 10:97 a.m. Monday; suspended license; posted $2,500 bond.