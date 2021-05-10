August 20, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Sauk Valley police reports for Monday, May 10, 2021

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
emergency lights

emergency lights (Stock image)

Sterling Police

Lissa S. Nemecek, 31, of Sterling; 10:15 a.m. Friday at East Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue; disobeying a stop sign.

Dallas J. Ellis, 44, of Sterling; 4:37 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Dixon Court; resisting a peace officer.

Joseph M. McFadden, 46, of Sterling; 9:47 p.m. Friday at West Third Street and Avenue I; one headlight, no insurance, revoked license, Ogle County warrant, failure to appear, suspended license; posted $362.87.

Dixon Police

Christiana Ann Gee, 48, of Dixon; 9:05 p.m. Friday; possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams; taken to Lee County jail on $30,000 bond.

Jason Lee Tompkins, 36, of Rock Falls; 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Everett Street; aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery; posted $25,000 bond.

Chadwick Police

Brian R. Rannfeldt, 42, of Chadwick; 4:25 p.m. Sunday; domestic battery/bodily harm, interfering with reporting domestic violence; taken to Chadwick jail.

Lanark Police

Abigaile Genevieve Cusanelli, 36, of Shannon, 7:25 p.m. May 4; domestic battery; issued recognizance bond.

Milledgeville Police

Vicky L. Lefevre, 54, of Milledgeville; 11:47 p.m. Sunday; disorderly conduct; issued I-bond.

Savanna Police

Shannon E. Hammer, 30, of Savanna; 7:06 p.m. May 5; out of county warrant; posted bond.

Adrianna S. Lopez, 28, of Savanna; 5:02 p.m. May 5; petition to revoke; posted bond.

Terry L. Hammer, 38, of Savanna; 2:32 a.m. Saturday; violating an order of protection; take to Savanna jail.

Lee County Sheriff

Joshua R. Beans, 41, of Paw Paw; 11:28 a.m. Friday; failure to appear, suspended license, speeding, no insurance; posted $3,000 bond.

Kenneth John White, 47, of Dixon; 1:37 p.m. Friday; warrant, contempt, posted $1,000 bond.

Harold W. Burton, 54, of Compton; 3:30 a.m. Sunday; DUI alcohol; issued $3,000 I-bond.

Christopher M. Greve; 19 of Dixon; 2:21 p.m. Sunday; theft; taken to Lee County jail.

Ogle County Sheriff

Heather Heathcott, 40, of Mount Morris; 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Blackhawk Drive, Byron; no valid license; registration violation; issued I-bond.

Carroll County Sheriff

Erika Nicole Raser, 18, of Prophetstown; 3:09 p.m. April 30; petition to revoke; posted $5,000 bond.

Michael L. Smith, 20, of Savanna; 12:51 a.m. Friday; contempt; posted $2,000 bond.

Krista A. Bush, 26, of Fulton; 6:48 p.m. Friday; contempt; posted $2,500 bond.

Heather N. Scobee, 31, of Fulton; 10:25 p.m. Sunday; contempt; posted $2,000 bond.

Hailey Szofer, 25, of Savanna; 10:97 a.m. Monday; suspended license; posted $2,500 bond.

Have a Question about this article?
Police ReportsLee CountyWhitesideOgle CountyMount MorrisCarroll CountyLanarkChadwickMilledgevilleSavannaFultonProphetstownSterling Police DepartmentDixon Police DepartmentLee County Sheriff's Office