Sauk Valley police reports for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Sterling Police

Larry D. Colwell, 28, of Sterling; 3:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue; aggravated domestic battery, threatening a public official, resisting a peace officer; taken to Whiteside County jail.

Michael J. Morgan, 45, of Dixon; 10:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Third Avenue; order of commitment, posted bond.

Michael W.T. Bennett, 35, of Sterling; 10:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Ninth Street; expired registration.

Brenda K. Burgett, 55, of Sterling; 11:38 p.m. Tuesday at Second Avenue and East LeFevre Road; failure to dim headlights.

Dixon Police

Justyn W. Boyenga, 28, of Dixon; 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Center Street; DUI alcohol, DUI alcohol with a blood alcohol count over .08, improper lane usage, no insurance; posted bond.

Shania A. Pashon, 20, of Rock Falls; 12:15 a.m. today in the 100 block of Fellows Street; driving, never issued a driver’s license.

Michael D. Cooper, 40, of Dixon; 1:17 a.m. today in the 100 block of East Everett Street; improper lane usage, improper turn signal, DUI alcohol.

Lee County Sheriff

Jarod A. Scott, 30, of Dixon; 12:50 a.m. today; failure to appear, contempt; posted $1,000 bond.

