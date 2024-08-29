Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for possessing $720K worth of heroin in Whiteside County

MORRISON — A Washington state man was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with the intent to deliver heroin discovered during a police traffic stop on I-88 last year.

Miguel A. Valencia, 33, was arrested May 11, 2023, on I-88 near Rock Falls as the result of a traffic stop carried out by an Illinois state trooper. Whiteside County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Simon said the trooper became suspicious because Valencia was acting nervous and shaken during the traffic stop. He said the trooper noticed some irregularities in the inside of the vehicle, which court records indicate was a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Valencia consented to a search of the vehicle. A K9 hit and the use of an X-ray device led to the discovery of multiple hidden compartments and six bundles of heroin hidden inside them, Simon said.

Valencia was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of heroin and possession of more than 900 grams of heroin, according to court records. Valencia faced up to 30 years in prison on the first charge, and up to 15 years on the second.

On Thursday, Valencia, of Yakima, Washington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of heroin. The second possession charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Valencia must serve 75% of the sentence, and will be placed on mandatory supervised release for 18 months after he is released from prison. He was given credit for 477 days served in Whiteside County Jail.

Whiteside County Circuit Court Judge Trish Senneff spoke about the seriousness of the crime. Through a Spanish-speaking interpreter, Senneff told Valencia he would be serving quite a lot of time in prison because of it. Her hope, she said, is that Valencia had learned his lesson.

Valencia was represented by Whiteside County public defender James Fagerman, whom Valencia is to pay $525 for his work on the case.

In total, Valencia was ordered to pay $723,065, which includes a drug enforcement fine of $720,000 – equal to the street value of the seized drugs – a $75 fine and court costs. He was ordered to pay the total by Dec. 10, 2035.