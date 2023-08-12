Dixon man sentenced to probation in child sex abuse case

DIXON – A 32-year-old Dixon man will serve four years of probation, must register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment after pleading guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
Jordan L. Dyson, formerly of Polo and Sterling, was charged May 15 in Lee County court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse after an investigation based on a call from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Dixon police said at the time.
As part of a plea agreement, one count was dismissed.
Dyson could have been sentenced to three to seven years on each count, both of which involved inappropriate touching.
He also has a pending case in connection with driving under the influence in Lee County.
According to court records, Dyson was arrested March 11 in the 400 block of First Avenue and was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration higher than 0.08% and possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle not in an approved container.
He has a pretrial hearing set for Sept. 20.