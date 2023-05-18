Memorial Day 2023 observances in the Sauk Valley

Here is a list of announced Memorial Day activities in the Sauk Valley. To submit to the calendar, send a press release via this address: https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/

Sunday, May 21

Sugar Grove Church and School. 43rd annual Palmyra Cemetery Memorial Service, 2 p.m., Sunday, 352 Timber Creek Road, Dixon. State Rep. Brad Fritts, guest speaker. After bagpipe procession into the cemetery and sounding of taps, flowers will be placed on graves of veterans.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 29

Rock Falls. Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, Rock Falls VFW Post 5418 and Sterling American Legion Post 296 will honor service members lost at sea at 9 a.m., lower dam on Rock River.

Dixon. Dixon VFW Post 450 and American Legion Post 12 will have a wreath-laying ceremony at 9:30 a.m. along the Rock River shore at Heritage Crossing. A parade featuring the Dixon Municipal Band will be at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery, 416 Dement Ave., at 10:30 a.m. A procession will lead to Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens and Cemetery, 1121 Galena Ave., for a ceremony at 11 a.m. There will be open houses at the VFW, 1560 Franklin Grove Road, and at the Legion, 1120 W. First St. at 11:30.

Sterling. Sterling American Legion Post 296 Memorial Day ceremony, 11 a.m. Grandon Civic Center, Sterling. Specialist James Hartwig of Dekalb, member of Illinois National Guard, Troop B, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry, Dixon, will be guest speaker. If it rains, activities will move to Centennial High School, Sterling.

Fulton. Concert by Sacred Call Ministries will be 6 p.m., at Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960, Spring Valley Road, Fulton. Free will offering accepted. Meal served at 4 p.m. If it rains, activities will move indoors.

Amboy. 10 a.m., Veterans Park, Amboy American Legion Post 453. Speakers: Jessica Hume Dale, Air Force and Elise Ulferts Hume, Marine Corps Reserve.

Sublette. 11 a.m., Monday, May 29. Ellice Dinges Center.

Paw Paw. 11 a.m., Wyoming Cemetery. Also: pancake and sausage breakfast, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Paw Paw Community Center. Meals are $8, free for veterans.

Morrison. 10:30 a.m. Memorial Day Parade from Main Street to Grove Hill Cemetery. Morrison’s Avenue of Flags is on display from Route 30 to Route 78.

Erie. Activities include breakfast at Margaret Park starting at 8:30 a.m., parade at 10 a.m. and Fenton United Methodist Church / Fenton Cemetery community service at 10:30 a.m.

Polo. 9:30 a.m., parade featuring Patrick Fegan American Legion Post 83, Polo VFW 8455, individual veterans, Polo police and fire and local youth scouting organizations. 10 a.m. wreath laying at Tomb of Unknown Soldier at Fairmount Cemetery by auxiliaries for Legion and VFW.