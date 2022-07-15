Perfect summer weather for Oregon Park District’s Color Run

OREGON — Sunny and warm with lots of color was the recipe for family fun during Tueseday’s Oregon Park District Color Run.

Some 416 runners, walkers, and even stroller passengers took part in the annual event at Oregon Park West.

This year’s 1-mile course started at the tennis courts in the middle of the park, and wound around on the bike/walking path to the north end of the park before finishing at the upper parking lot, above the amphitheater.

Participants ran or walked through three color stations where volunteers tossed colored powders in their way.

Those “powder zones” didn’t hinder Austin Grugel, 8, of Stillman Valley, from being the first person to cross the finish line.

“I just ran through it,” he said sporting splashes of green, orange, and blue on his official Color Run shirt.

Will O’Brien, 8, of Oregon, and Carter Williams, 10, of Byron, powered through a big cloud of green powder to finish in the top five.

“We play soccer together, so we’re used to running a lot,” Carter said.

Members of the Oregon High School Boys Soccer Team served as powder tossers at two of the stations.

“Gentlemen, the powder is for the runners, not you,” reminded Tiffany Rufer, an assistant soccer coach.

Austin Grugel, 8, of Stillman Valley, runs through one of the color stations during the Oregon Park District's Color Run on Tuesday. The runners and walkers, 416 of them, took part in the event at Oregon Park West before the Concert in the Park. Grugel was the first person to complete the event. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Will O'Brien, 8, of Oregon, runs through one of the color stations during the Oregon Park District's Color Run on Tuesday. The runners and walkers, 416 of them, took part in the event at Oregon Park West before the Concert in the Park. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)