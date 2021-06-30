Vaccine update: Clinic scheduled for Sterling

The Kane County Health Department has set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Swedish Days Festival in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

STERLING – The Twin City Farmers Market will have a free vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 3.

Doses will be administered at the market, 106 Avenue A.

Persons ages 12 and older are eligible. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered.

People are asked to register in advance using the Illinois Department of Public Health mychart system (https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com); however, registrations will also be accepted at the site.

In related news: The Sauk Valley administered an additional 54 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, according to provisional data provided on Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Here is where the area counties stand on pace of vaccination. Based on percentage of population, all are below the state average.

Whiteside County administered 45,131 total doses, with 22,896 people (41.16%) fully vaccinated.

Lee County administered 30,312 doses, with 15,413 people (45.04%) fully vaccinated.

Carroll County administered 9,663 doses, with 5,103 people (35.66%) fully vaccinated.

Ogle County administered 42,257 doses, with 21,112 people (41.46%) fully vaccinated.

The IDPH reported a total of 14,227,695 COVID-19 vaccines administered.

The state has administered 12,564,172 vaccines, and 48.26% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, or 6,148,310 people.