November 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon Elks Lodge to host Team Addy fundraiser

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Kelli Weidman places Addy into her wheelchair at their Dixon home, before lifting the chair into the vehicle they had before a fundraiser allowed them to get an accessible van. All they need now is a lift to get Addy's chair into the new van, so the Dixon Elks Lodge will hold a Team Addy Benefit for Transportation Equipment from noon to 5 p.m. June 13 to raise the needed money. (Alex Paschal)

DIXON – The Elks Lodge will host the Team Addy Benefit for Transportation Equipment from noon to 5 p.m. June 13 for Addy Weidman, a 12-year-old in need of a lift for her new, accessible van.

Addy, daughter of Kelli Weidman, was born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition in which the cerebellum is smaller than usual or not completely developed. It has left Addy immobile.

A GoFundMe page and private donations helped Kelli, a single mother living in Dixon, buy a van. This fundraiser, organized by Kelli’s co-workers at the Illinois Central School Bus Co., will help pay to install a lift to get Addy’s wheelchair in and out of the van.

The benefit at 1279 Franklin Grove Road will include a meal featuring pulled pork and hots dogs, a full bar, a bake sale, a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

Call Penny Portner, 815-757-4695, to donate items or buy raffle tickets.

