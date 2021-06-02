Dixon Elks Lodge to host Team Addy fundraiser

Kelli Weidman places Addy into her wheelchair at their Dixon home, before lifting the chair into the vehicle they had before a fundraiser allowed them to get an accessible van. All they need now is a lift to get Addy's chair into the new van, so the Dixon Elks Lodge will hold a Team Addy Benefit for Transportation Equipment from noon to 5 p.m. June 13 to raise the needed money. (Alex Paschal)

DIXON – The Elks Lodge will host the Team Addy Benefit for Transportation Equipment from noon to 5 p.m. June 13 for Addy Weidman, a 12-year-old in need of a lift for her new, accessible van.

Addy, daughter of Kelli Weidman, was born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition in which the cerebellum is smaller than usual or not completely developed. It has left Addy immobile.

A GoFundMe page and private donations helped Kelli, a single mother living in Dixon, buy a van. This fundraiser, organized by Kelli’s co-workers at the Illinois Central School Bus Co., will help pay to install a lift to get Addy’s wheelchair in and out of the van.

The benefit at 1279 Franklin Grove Road will include a meal featuring pulled pork and hots dogs, a full bar, a bake sale, a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

Call Penny Portner, 815-757-4695, to donate items or buy raffle tickets.