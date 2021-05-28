Events this weekend around the Sauk Valley

• NELLY, rapper, singer and songwriter, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in the Rhythm Section Amphitheater, at MC Motopark, 13137 state Route 78, rural Mount Carroll. Parking opens at 5 p.m., gates at 6; must be 21 or older. Tickets cost $50 and $75 at https://bit.ly/30V20zF or find Rhythm Section on Facebook for more information.

• Oregon’s townwide garage sales, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition, the Chana School Museum will hold its annual sale at the Oregon Coliseum. Find Oregon Chamber on Facebook for details.

• Frontline, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Byron Motosports Park, 2525 E. Ash Road, a 6-mile obstacle course involving more than 30 purpose-built obstacles that replicate the physical hardships encountered daily by military in the line of duty. Frontline OCR partners with charitable groups that support the morale of American forces by providing comfort, resources and education to soldiers, first responders, and their families. Go to frontlineocr.com for more information.

• Savanna Museum and Cultural Center opens for the season Saturday; it will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.

• Thomson Depot Day, 10:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday at 907 Main St. There will be depot tours, and a short program, a reception at the library, new displays in the Thomson Schools Annex Building, music, food and more. The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.

• 52nd Street, The music of Billy Joel, 7 p.m. Saturday at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Tickets are $25, or $20 for TLP members, at timberlakeplayhouse.org.

• Mayfest Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in downtown Mount Carroll. In addition to a wide variety of classic cars on display there will be DJ music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s by 3D Sound, food and more.

• An American Prayer, a Doors tribute band, performs at 4 p.m. Sunday at Henry’s Double K, 834 S. Jackson St. Mount Carroll. Admission is free.

Do you have an event you’d like to have added to the calendar? Send the details to news@saukvalley.com or message us on our Sauk Valley Media Facebook page.