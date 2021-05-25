New air show coming to Whiteside County Airport

A B-52 like the one seen here in this Air Force file photograph will be among the aircraft on display at the 2021 ACCA airshow coming to the Whiteside County Airport in July. (MCT Photo)

ROCK FALLS – The Whiteside County Airport will be the site of a new 3-day aviation event July 23-25, when more than 50 aviation YouTube celebrities – individuals who own and actively operate Aviation YouTube channels – will gather for the second annual Aviation Content Creators Awards.

In addition to the awards ceremony Saturday night, that weekend will feature a public component that includes an airshow with aircraft such as North American B-25s, Douglas C-47s, Wacos, Hueys, and North American T-6s, as well as experimental aircraft and the pilots who fly them.

Fans can mingle with the YouTube celebrities, and airplane rides will be sold.

A fundraiser dinner to support what is planned to be an annual event is being held June 3 at the Candlelight Inn in Rock Falls. A cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m., with a Chicken George dinner and “Dinner and Guitars with Dan Gryder” starting at 7 p.m.

Gryder, a 1979 Sterling High School grad and organizer of the ACCA event, will perform and tell stories about growing up in Sterling and Rock Falls.

Admission is $100, which includes four ramp access armbands for the 3-day event, or $500 for a sponsorship table for six that includes a fence banner, rampside display space and four armbands.

Call 815-626-3750 or 622-1106 for tickets.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. each day that weekend. Among the highlights:

Friday

Flying all day and flight line static displays open to the public. Commercial sales vendors open all day.

8 a.m.: Warbird tours/rides all day – B-25, C-47, Waco, T-6, and Huey.

8 p.m.: The all ACCA YouTuber band.

Saturday

8 a.m.: 2.021k (1.25 mile) FunRun down the middle of the runway; $20 for those competing, which includes a T-shirt, but the run is open to all and registration is not required.

Warbird tours/rides all day – B-25, C-47, Waco, T-6, and Huey, except during the air show.

2 to 4 p.m.: ACCA Airshow.

7 p.m.: Just 4 Fun band.

Sunday

Warbird tours/rides all day – B-25, C-47, Waco, T-6, and Huey.

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: EAA Young Eagle rides (registration available starting June 25).

Parking costs $5 a day at the airport at 10950 Hoover Road; a 3-day armband costs $10; children younger than 12 are admitted free.

Go to http://aviationcontentcreators.com for complete schedules and more information, or contact the ACCA at Aviation ContentCreators@gmail.com, the airport at 815-626-3750 or www.whitesidecountyairport.org, or Rock Falls Tourism at director@visitrockfalls.com or 815-622-1106 for more information.