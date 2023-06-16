IDHS: More than 2,800 Dixon Walmart shoppers’ Link card data stolen, benefits suspended

DIXON – More than 2,800 people who shopped at the Dixon Walmart this spring lost their SNAP benefits after an illegal skimming device stole their Link card data, causing them to get cancelled, at least temporarily, the Illinois Department of Human Services has confirmed.
The transactions took place from May 10 to June 8 on two registers at the store, and no other area retailer was targeted, IDHS spokeswoman Marisa Kollias said in a Wednesday email. The state agency has since been notifying the Link cardholders by text message that their benefits had been affected, Kollias said in an email.
An initial review found there were 1,774 SNAP customers affected, and officials discovered an additional 1,041 people on June 8, Kollias said. As of Wednesday, fewer than 20 customers had filed a claim to get their benefits restored, Kollias said in the email.
Kollias said that on June 5, the IDHS EBT/Link Unit learned from the Ogle County IDHS office, which also serves Lee County, that customers were reporting electronic benefit transfer thefts. IDHS analyzed the data from these accounts and determined “a tightly fitted skimmer was installed over the top of the original card reading device” at the Dixon Walmart.
“We immediately shut down the 1,774 cards and ordered replacement cards. We then engaged with the proper authorities,” Kollias said in the email.
On June 8, the device was recovered and the additional 1,041 affected cards were discovered, she said.
The IDHS tried to notify each of the original group of SNAP customers via text message the morning of June 8 and now is trying to reach the newly identified customers, also via text, she said. It was unclear how long it would take for the customers’ benefits to be restored.
Customers whose benefits were stolen can get reimbursed by completing a form on the IDHS website or by calling 800-843-6154. The IDHS Family Community Resource Center is at 1001 Pines Road in Oregon. It can be reached at 815-732-2166.
The claim filing process is a simple written or verbal statement, Kollias said.
The USDA is investigating the thefts, she said.
Depending on the circumstances, such as the amount of a theft, food stamp fraud can be a federal offense.
In this case, neither the Lee County state’s attorney, Dixon police nor Illinois State Police were informed of the data theft, spokesmen from those agencies said.
IDHS is working with Walmart and the USDA to determine if any other Walmart stores have been targeted, Kollias said.
Link card-skimming, while on the rise nationwide, is a relatively new crime in Illinois, she said.
The department has seen only one other “similar event” this year, Kollias said. She did not provide details.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program done in conjunction with states that provides a monthly stipend for certain foods based on the recipient’s income. Customers are issued a Link card, which is similar to a debit card, to make purchases.
According to the USDA website, in late December, Congress passed a law to protect and replace SNAP benefits stolen via card skimming, card cloning and other similar methods.
States now must replace such benefits that were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024. The replacement benefits can’t exceed the actual amount stolen or the household’s benefit allotment amount for the two months immediately preceding the theft, whichever is lesser.
Tips to avoid SNAP fraud
- Avoid simple PINs. Number combinations such as 1111, 1234 or 9876 may be easy for others to guess.
- Keep your PIN and card number secret. Do not share your PIN or card number with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.
- Beware of phishing. State agencies and EBT processors will never call or text to ask for your PIN or card number.
- Change your PIN often. Change your PIN at least once a month, right before your benefit issuance date.
- Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you see any, change your PIN right away. Report suspicious activity to your local SNAP office.
- Contact your local SNAP office. If you think you are the victim of card skimming and your SNAP benefits were stolen, contact your local SNAP office.