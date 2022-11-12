Dixon Veterans Memorial Park purchases property for expansion

DIXON – The Dixon Veterans Memorial Park will be expanding after purchasing property in its backyard.
The park was presented with an opportunity to purchase property at 421 N. Lincoln Ave. adjacent to the park, and the Veterans Memorial Park Commission approached the Dixon City Council last month to buy it on its behalf.
The commission entered an agreement with property owner Kris Brantley to purchase the home for $70,000, and Brantley would donate back $35,000 to the park.
The home would be demolished for future green space and a possible expansion for artifacts or a museum.
The City Council approved the purchase Monday.
The commission asked the city in October to split the $35,000 cost, and the property would be owned by the city. They’re also looking to apply for a grant to go toward demolition.
It’s the second property expansion for the park in the past few years.
The city bought Ron’s Automotive next door to the park at 1217 Palmyra St. in August 2019 for $165,000 from owners Ron and Ruth Dewey, using funds the park commission raised across many years.
The building serves as the park headquarters, and plans were to fix it up and turn it into a museum showcasing military equipment, uniforms and artifacts. There’s also space for an office and a workshop/meeting area.
The park commission was granted a 501(c)(3) charitable organization status, and the nonprofit took ownership of the building.
The park is dedicated to all veterans of military service and is a place where future generations can visit and gain knowledge of the sacrifice made by millions of veterans over the years.
Go to honorourvets.org for information, to purchase a legacy stone or to donate to the park.