Work begins on intermodal rail development in Rochelle

ROCHELLE - The city and the Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corporation broke ground on their intermodal container yard, a longtime goal that became more critical with the closure of Union Pacific’s ramp operations.
[ Ramping up their efforts: Rochelle’s vision for a rail system could be good news for Lee County ]
The Rochelle Intermodal Transload Center, located in the heart of the city’s industrial park, will be served by the City of Rochelle Railroad and operated by the Burlington Junction Railway, BJRY.
The city-owned short line railroad, CIR, connects businesses and industries to both the Union Pacific, UP, and Burlington Northern Santa Fe, BNSF, railroads.
UP closed its intermodal ramp operations, Global III, in July 2019 and re-directed lines to its Global IV intermodal in Joliet.
“The Union Pacific Global III Intermodal facility abruptly idled in 2019, leaving local industries with increased transportation costs and shipping delays,” Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows said. “Today, we break ground on a facility that will serve as a cost-effective alternative to moving freight through the heavily congested transportation corridors in Chicago.”
The Rochelle Transload Center will reduce truck traffic, cut drayage costs and generate revenue for the city, City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said.
Intermodal service could begin as early as spring 2023. The project includes paving the entrance to the transload center, construction of an 1,100-by-60-foot concrete lifting pad and constructing an intermodal container yard adjacent to the existing transload center.
“The addition of intermodal services on the City of Rochelle Railroad will act as a giant economic development engine that will attract industries who are looking for alternative ways to control the ever-increasing costs associated with moving freight,” Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said.
The facility, at the intersection of I-88 and I-39, will be able to handle a variety of shipments including dry bulk, liquid bulk, dimensional, oversize, machinery, metals, and other commodities and products.
“For the past 40 years, GREDCO has been committed to enhancing economic development in the community,” GREDCO President Richard Ohlinger said. “We are excited to partner with the city and appreciate their continued commitment to returning intermodal service back to our industries.”