Dixon pursuing $1.1 million grant for west end water main upgrades

DIXON – The city is going after a $1.1 million state grant to replace water mains in problematic areas on the west end.

The Dixon City Council recently approved an $82,000 contract with Willett, Hofmann & Associates to do the phase one design engineering work for the project.

The water main sections were chosen based on the history of breaks in the area, and they are part of a larger initiative to replace aging water main on the west end.

The grant portion of the project would cover Factory Street from Dodge Street to Sheridan Avenue, Dodge Street from Factory Street to Grace Avenue, West Ninth Street from Cummins Street to Sheridan Avenue, Grace Avenue from Factory to Cummings streets, Sheridan Avenue from Factory to Hunt streets, and Cummins Street from West Ninth Street to Sheridan Avenue.

The funds would be covered by a community block grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Design work is needed to get a permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency required for the grant application, Public Works Director Matt Heckman said.

“We’re going to pursue this vigorously and see where we land,” Heckman said.