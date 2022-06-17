Lee County considers ARPA funding to replace court elevator, remove asbestos in old jail

DIXON - The Lee County Board will vote next week on replacing the elevator in the courts building and removing asbestos from the old jail.

Depending on the extent of the work, the elevator in the Lee County Courts Building could total up to $300,000, or closer to $240,000 if they don’t run into any problems, county maintenance supervisor Greg Saunders said Thursday during the county’s finance committee meeting.

There’s a cylinder hole that can’t be accessed for inspection, so any problems or blockages could result in additional costs, he said.

The finance committee approved using American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the project, along with removing asbestos at the old Lee County Jail and granting $10,000 to both the Goodfellows of Lee County and the Clipper Kiddies Christian Preschool in Amboy.

The asbestos work will cost $29,940. Abatement will include about 1,784 square feet of wall and ceiling area, 2,017 square feet of floor tile, 700 square feet of floor tile and mastic, mud from the boiler and boiler system including more than 500 fittings and elbows scattered throughout both floors.

The expenses will go to the Lee County Board on Thursday for a final vote.

Lee County’s total ARPA allocation is around $6.2 million, of which about $1.64 million has been approved to be spent. The county budgeted $250,000 for community service organizations and $500,000 for business grants.















