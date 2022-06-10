Dixon fiber broadband buildout to begin in August

DIXON- Construction on expanding the city’s fiber broadband network is slated to begin in August.

Surf Broadband Solutions, which built the citywide fiber network in Rock Falls and is currently constructing a fiber footprint in Sterling, will be installing fiber lines throughout town with work expected to take about a year.

Last year, the Dixon City Council entered an expression of interest agreement with Surf Broadband to show support for the project.

The agreement includes “cooperating in the development of broadband infrastructure and other related communications services for the benefit of the city of Dixon and its residents.”

City Manager Danny Langloss said the company is planning to start work in August.

There will be no cost to the city, and the company will be building in city right-of-ways.

The project will mean faster upload and download speeds for residents as well as add competition with internet providers, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said.

Upload speeds and streaming capability is becoming more and more important to have access to in communities, he said.

Officials are also hopeful that fiber access could be a development tool for drawing additional industries to town.