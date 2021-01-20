Folsom resigns after neary 4 decades as a Rock Falls council member

Lee Folsom has resigned as the Rock Falls Ward 4 alderman after 37 years in the role.

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls is losing one of its most dedicated civil servants.

Lee Folsom submitted his resignation Tuesday after 37 years as the Ward 4 alderman.

Folsom, who was elected to his 10th term in 2019, cited health concerns in a statement read by Mayor Bill Wescott at Tuesday’s Rock Falls City Council meeting.

“He’s had the pleasure of working with six different mayors, and according to the records, he’s served on just about every standing committee there has been,” Wescott said. “Unfortunately due to continuing health issues, he recognizes he’s no longer able to function in that position and able to contribute, so he is submitting his letter of resignation.”

Wescott thanked Folsom for his years of service.

The filing deadline for the April 6 municipal election has passed, so Wescott has 60 days to appoint a replacement who will serve until the 2023 election.