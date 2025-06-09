SVCC President Hellmich honored with ethical leadership award

DIXON — The Illinois Community College Trustees Association has selected Sauk Valley Community College President David Hellmich as the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award.

This statewide recognition honors a community college leader who exemplifies ethical integrity, principled decision-making, and an unwavering commitment to student success, according to a news release.

Hellmich has served as president of SVCC since July 2015, where his visionary leadership has strengthened both the institution and its impact across the Sauk Valley region. Among his many accomplishments, Hellmich is the driving force behind SVCC’s innovative Impact Program (impact.svcc.edu), which provides eligible high school students with up to three years of tuition and fees at SVCC in exchange for volunteer service.

The program reflects Hellmich’s deeply held belief that higher education should be accessible, transformational, and rooted in civic responsibility, according to the release.

“Under Dr. Hellmich’s spirited guidance, Sauk has continued to grow in academic excellence, multi-craft innovation, and community partnerships. His recognition from ICCTA speaks to his integrity, vision, and dedication to serving both the college and the entire district,” said Bob Thompson, chairman of SVCC Board of Trustees and ICCTA representative.

In addition to his leadership at SVCC, Hellmich serves on the board of the Sauk Valley Community Leadership Program. His career spans more than three decades as an educator and administrator in community colleges across Florida, Minnesota, and Kentucky. A nationally respected voice in ethical leadership, he has taught graduate courses on the topic, and is the editor and contributing author of “Ethical Leadership in Community Colleges: Bridging Theory and Daily Practice.”

Hellmich holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Florida, a Master of Arts in American Literature from Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from DePauw University.

The Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award was formally presented at the ICCTA awards banquet in Normal on Friday, June 6.

For more information about Sauk Valley Community College or the Impact Program, visit https://impact.svcc.edu.