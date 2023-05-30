Summer library programs in Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon

Here is a snapshot look at summer programs at libraries in Sterling, Dixon and Rock Falls, based on their announced calendars.

Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St, Sterling. Pride Month storytime with PFLAG Sauk Valley, 10 a.m. June 3. Toddler time, 10 a.m. Mondays. Summer storytime, 11 a.m. Mondays. Roleplaying game club, 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Family Night: planting flowers, 5 p.m. June 6, Discovery Center Planetarium, 5 p.m. June 13, therapy dog and stuffed animal vet clinic, 5 p.m. June 27. Illinois Libraries Present: Jesmyn Ward, 7 p.m. June 6, Robyn Wall Kimmerer, 7 p.m. June 21. Library Lawn Days, 2 p.m. June 8, 15, 22, 29. First Chapter Friday, 2 p.m. June 9, 16, 23, 30. Saturday storytime, 10 a.m. June 10. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. June 13. Intro to Spanish, 1 p.m. June 15-16, June 22-23, June 29-30. Make a book safe, 5:30 p.m., June 19. ARKS book club, 6:15 p.m. June 27

Dixon Public Library, 221 S Hennepin Ave., Dixon. Family programs: Big bang bubbles 6 p.m. June 5, fabulous foam, 6 p.m. June 12, animal quest, 6 p.m. June 26, interactive movie July 3, Mr. Steve July 10. Nine and Up Club: magic June 6, drawing comics June 13, fairy or dinosaur succulent garden June 20, painting June 27, soapmaking July 11. Drop-in crafts: model magic clay June 7, pipe cleaner art June 14, yarn June 21, painting June 28, nature July 5, beads July 12. Baby-toddler storytimes, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays through July 13. Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through July 13. Middle school book club, 5:30 p.m. June 8 and June 22, July 6, July 13. High School book club, 5:30 p.m. June 15 and June 29. Ongoing programs are the Bookpoints online reading log and the monthly library scavenger hunts.

Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave, Rock Falls. Summer Reading, June 12-30. Storytime Squad, grades 1-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, PreK storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Sewing grades 3+ 1 p.m. Wednesday, Lego builders K-5, 1 p.m. Thursdays, Books and Bricks, 10 a.m. June 15, Artists at work 4 p.m. June 15.