Chadwick-Milledgeville schools reach 3-year deal with teachers

MILLEGEVILLE — Starting teachers will earn $43,000 annually and existing staff will receive a first-year raise of 5% after the Chadwick-Milledgeville Community Unit School District 399 board of education reached an agreement with the Chadwick-Milledgeville Education Association in a special meeting on Monday.

The collective bargaining agreement was for 2023-2026, said Superintendent Timothy Schurman in a news release of meeting minutes. The deal also enhanced longevity increases and provided an additional sick day for staff members.

The next board meeting will be 7 p.m. June 19 at Milledgeville School Library.