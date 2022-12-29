Erie-Prophetstown sends its own cheer contingent to Citrus Bowl

The Erie-Prophetstown Cheerleading team will perform at the Citrus Bowl in in Orlando on Jan. 2. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: Brianna Goodhart and Charleigh Misfeldt. Second row: Kinzie Orr, Izzy Gabriel, Molly Wisley, Chloee Lukehart, and Madison Hill. Third row: Kassady Elder, Cassie Fleener, Skylar Mendoza, and Skyler Paarmann. Back row: Kayleigh Neill, Kate McConnell, Carin Bowser, Jaylee Slater, and Brooklynn Neill. (Provided by Erie-Prophetstown cheerleaders)