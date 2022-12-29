Erie-Prophetstown sends its own cheer contingent to Citrus Bowl

The Erie-Prophetstown co-op basketball cheer team will be part of the Varsity Spirit contingent that will perform during pregame ceremonies at the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday.
Dixon High School announced earlier this week it was sending members of its cheer team to Orlando, Florida for the same reason.
Erie-Prophetstown’s team attended a National Cheerleaders Association camp at Iowa State University in June. It received a Top Team trophy, which qualified it for the Orlando trip. It has been fundraising since August.
“I am so proud of this group of athletes for all they accomplished at camp,” said Shauna DeBlieck, cheer coach for the E-P co-op. She said that more than half her squad was nominated to for All-American status and every member received a Superior ribbon during their evaluations.
During the stay in Orlando the cheerleaders will take part in rehearsals and will be able to visit theme parks.
According to a story published earlier this year by Shaw Local News Network, the cheerleaders taking part are Brianna Goodhart, Charleigh Misfeldt, Kinzie Orr, Izzy Gabriel, Molly Wisley, Chloee Lukehart, Madison Hill, Kassady Elder, Cassie Fleener, Skylar Mendoza, Skyler Paarmann, Kayleigh Neill, Kate McConnell, Carin Bowser, Jaylee Slater, and Brooklynn Neill.
Kickoff for the Citrus Bowl will be noon on Monday. The game is being broadcast by ABC.