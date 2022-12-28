11 Dixon cheerleaders will take part in Citrus Bowl pregame festivities

DIXON – Eleven members of the Dixon High School cheerleading team will be taking part in a pregame performance Monday, Jan. 2, at the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
The Dixon contingent was selected during a Universal Cheerleaders Association clinic held July 18 to 20 at Dixon High School.
The 11 are: senior varsity captains Bree Covell and Grace Gates; juniors Madi Helfacre and Uriel Santos; sophomores Kylie McCarver Cecchetti, Ashlyn Neville and Lexi Reed; and freshmen Vanessa Reglin, Evelin DeLeon, Jordyn Brandenburg and Tianna McGuire.
They will join cheerleaders, dancers and mascots chosen at other UCA events across the country to represent Varsity Spirit during the pregame ceremony.
Trophy-winning teams and All-American individuals were chosen based on the cheer and leadership abilities, according to a news release from Melissa Gates, assistant cheer coach at Dixon High School.
Bill Seely, president of Varsity Spirit said cheerleaders will create memorable experiences while rehearsing and participating in the event. A visit to Universal Orlando Resort parks is included in the itinerary.
Covell and Gates have already taken part in another UCA event this year: marching in the Dec. 7 Pearl Harbor parade.
The Citrus Bowl will feature Louisiana State University vs. Purdue in a noon kickoff and will be broadcast by ABC.