11 Dixon cheerleaders will take part in Citrus Bowl pregame festivities

11 members of the Dixon High School cheer team will take part in the VRBO Citrus Bowl pregame festivities as part of a Varsity Spirit team organized by Universal Cheerleaders Association. Top row, from left: Kylie McCarver Cecchetti, Grace Gates, Ashlyn Neville, Evelin Deleon, and Madi Halfacre; bottom row, from left, Uriel Santos, Jordyn Brandenburg, Vanessa Reglin, BreeAnn Covell, and Tianna McGuire. Also attending is Lexi Reed. Not in the picture but she is part of the team:Lexi Reed > (Provided by Melissa )