Sterling Federal Bank named one of Best Places to Work in Illinois

STERLING — Sterling Federal Bank was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois by the Best Companies Group.

The awards program and state survey identify, recognize and honor Illinois’ best places of employment.

The program features 69 companies in three categories. The list includes 35 companies in the small employer category, 22 companies in the medium employer category, and 12 companies in the large employer category. The Sterling Federal Bank was ranked sixth in the medium employer category.

Companies must be for-profit or not-for-profit businesses or government entities with at least 15 Illinois employees. The businesses also must be publicly or privately held, have an Illinois facility and be open for at least one year.

The companies entered in the program must undergo a two-part process. The first part evaluates the company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. The second part includes an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

For more information, visit BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.