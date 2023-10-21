October 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Eighth-graders explore embalming and engineering

By Alex T. Paschal
Daniel Galkowski points towards Annalis Jones eighth-graders at East Coloma-Nelson School as they try out a green screen as presented by meteorologist Andrew Stutzke of WQAD Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Daniel Galkowski points toward Annalis Jones, eighth-graders at East Coloma-Nelson School, as they try out a green screen as presented by meteorologist Andrew Stutzke of WQAD on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

Nearly 1,000 eighth-graders from 14 school districts explored everything from embalming to engineering Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 during the Regional Office of Education’s Pathways Playground.

Teamed up with Sauk Valley Community College, ROE 47 brought in over 70 different businesses and organizations ranging from technology and health care to arts and communication for the students to explore and learn about.

Students from as far away as Byron and Fulton attended the fair that also saw students from Rock Falls, Sterling, Amboy, Morrison and others.

Image 1 of 8
Challand Middle School eighth-grader Treyvion Durham tries on pilot Tom Kittler’s combat aviator helmet Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Kittler, of Northbrook, came in to talk about the career during the Regional Office of Education’s annual Pathway Playground. The event brings in eighth-graders from all over the area to explore career options.

Challand Middle School eighth-grader Treyvion Durham tries on pilot Tom Kittler’s combat aviator helmet Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Kittler, of Northbrook, came in to talk about the career during the Regional Office of Education’s annual Pathway Playground. The event brings in eighth-graders from all over the area to explore career options. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock Falls PrepsSterling PrepsSauk Valley Community College
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media