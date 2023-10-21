Eighth-graders explore embalming and engineering

Nearly 1,000 eighth-graders from 14 school districts explored everything from embalming to engineering Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 during the Regional Office of Education’s Pathways Playground.

Teamed up with Sauk Valley Community College, ROE 47 brought in over 70 different businesses and organizations ranging from technology and health care to arts and communication for the students to explore and learn about.

Students from as far away as Byron and Fulton attended the fair that also saw students from Rock Falls, Sterling, Amboy, Morrison and others.