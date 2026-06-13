Children’s mental health webinars June 17 and 25 from Kane County Health Department

The Kane County Health Department will offer “Supporting Your Child Starts with Supporting Yourself” and “What If You Don’t Come Back? How Separation Fears, Grief, and Trauma Impact Behavior and Development in Young Children.”

They are webinars for parents, educators, professionals and caregivers to better understand and support young children’s mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The free webinars will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. June 17 and 25 online via Zoom.

The first webinar will allow attendees to better understand the connection between their mental health and a child’s wellbeing. Participants also can learn about parental burnout prevention tips. The webinar will be led by infant and early childhood mental health consultant Tammy Livingston.

The second webinar includes a discussion on how separation fears, grief and trauma can impact children’s behavior, emotional well-being and development. The webinar will be led by Once Upon Some Messy Fun LLC founder and child development specialist Tracy Patton.

Spanish interpretation will be provided. Registration is required.

For information or to register, visit kanehealth.com/Pages/Health-Matters.aspx.