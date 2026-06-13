VAC of Northern Illinois appoints new executive director

Rick Burchell has been named the next executive director of the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois. (Photo provided by Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois)

The Board of Directors of Voluntary Action Center (VAC) of Northern Illinois has named its new executive director.

Rick Burchell will serve as the organization’s next executive director beginning July 1.

Burchell will be heading up VAC’s ongoing operations in DeKalb County, as well as in Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.

Nate Kloster informed the Board of Directors in September of his intention to step down from the executive director position and retire this summer, the VAC said in a news release.

Kloster will remain with the organization through the end of July, working closely with Burchell as he assumes his new responsibilities.

The Board of Directors engaged in a “comprehensive succession planning process, including an evaluation of the Executive Director position and the organization’s senior management structure to ensure continued leadership and organizational success,” the release said.

Burchel, a DeKalb resident, brings a strong administrative and leadership background to the organization, the VAC said.

His professional experience includes serving as principal of Kaneland Middle School for eight years and director of the Fox Valley Career Center for 14 years, the release said.

“The Board is excited to welcome Burchell to the VAC family,” Joel Maurer, president of the VAC Board of Directors, said in the release. “His experience, vision, and strong community connections will help build upon the organization’s legacy of service while positioning VAC for continued growth and impact.”

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois provides services to the community ranging from Meals on Wheels delivery to transportation needs