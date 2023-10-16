SVACC hosts 5th annual Manufacturing Dinner

STERLING – Over 180 people attended Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s fifth annual Manufacturing Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

The dinner provided an opportunity to celebrate the manufacturing industry in the Sauk Valley and raised funds to provide scholarships for students pursuing manufacturing careers. The event also supports workforce development initiatives in creating talent pipelines.

The evening consisted of networking and discussions that highlighted collaborative efforts to address workforce challenges. Attendees were provided updates on programming at Whiteside Area Career Center, Regional Office of Education 47 and Sauk Valley Community College

The 2023-2024 manufacturing scholarship recipients were announced and introduced during the event. Additionally, the students assisted with the dessert auction, led by Ken Duncan, Duncan Land and Auction.

“It is an honor for the chamber to host such a great event to further serve the great manufacturers and our members of the Sauk Valley,” said Jon Mandrell, president of the SVACC Board of Directors. “We are committed to adding value to our membership, being a catalyst for the growth of our local businesses, and to partner in workforce development. Thank you to everyone that attended and congratulations to this year’s scholarship winners that were recognized.”

This year’s event was sponsored by IFH Group, United Craftsmen, Sauk Valley Bank, Sterling Steel Company, Sewer Equipment, Wahl, Sterling Federal Bank, Walmart DC, Frantz, Astec, Etnyre, Menk, Raynor, P&P Industries, Edward Jones (Gleisner, Haas, Lareau, Loos), Donaldson, PC Tech 2U, and Hughes Resources.

For more information about the Manufacturing Dinner or Chamber initiatives, contact the SVACC at 815-625-2400 or knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.