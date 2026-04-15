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Morris Herald-News

Grand Ridge Road through Mazon closed due to overturned cargo container

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Grand Ridge Road at Dwight Road is completely blocked after a crash between a car and a semi.

The crash caused the cargo container the semi was pulling to topple and overturn, causing lane blockages in both directions.

Police said it’s not yet known how long the roadway will be blocked, and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Seneca Township High School said this accident is blocking buses from reaching Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary, so bus transportation will be delayed.

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Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News