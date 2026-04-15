Grand Ridge Road through Mazon closed due to overturned cargo container

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Grand Ridge Road at Dwight Road is completely blocked after a crash between a car and a semi.

The crash caused the cargo container the semi was pulling to topple and overturn, causing lane blockages in both directions.

Police said it’s not yet known how long the roadway will be blocked, and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Seneca Township High School said this accident is blocking buses from reaching Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary, so bus transportation will be delayed.