Primary Market, reelCreative expand into Princeton area

Members of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce join representatives from Primary Market and reelCreative for a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 9 at the Prouty-Zearing Community Building, celebrating the businesses’ expansion into the Princeton area. (Photo Provided By Princeton Chamber of Commerce)

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce recently marked the expansion of two businesses into the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Primary Market, founded by Kathryn Ewers in Ottawa, began as a home-based business during the COVID-19 pandemic specializing in personalized and engraved gifts.

“Primary Market has always been about creating something meaningful for others,” Ewers said in a news release. “Expanding into Princeton is an exciting step for us, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with other local businesses.”

ReelCreative, an Illinois Valley-based media agency, also announced its expansion. The company produces video and photography content for brands and organizations.

“Princeton is a community that values both tradition and forward momentum,” reelCreative co-founder Matthew Klein said. “We’re excited to be here and to work alongside local businesses that are looking to grow and reach new audiences.”

Chamber officials said the expansion brings better access to creative services and custom products for local businesses, organizations and residents.

“This is exactly the kind of growth we love to see in Princeton,” executive director of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Jenica Cole said. “When businesses choose to invest in our community, it creates new opportunities, supports local connections, and adds to the overall energy of our downtown and surrounding area.”