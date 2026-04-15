Lombard’s lilac sale set for May 7 in Lilac Park

Lombard’s lilac sale will be held from noon until 7 p.m. May 7 in Lilac Park near the Metra Train Station.

You may view color photos of the lilacs, order and schedule pickup online at www.lombardgardenclub.org.

You may choose from 16 different lilacs of varying sizes. Colors of the blooms range from deep violet, magenta and lilac to pink, blue and white.

Proceeds support the Lombard Garden Club’s scholarship program, community beautification projects and educational outreach about the environment and gardening in our region.