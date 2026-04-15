Ottawa police: no suspicious activity at Lincoln School

Ottawa police said there was no basis to a report of a suspicious person early Wednesday near Lincoln School.

Ottawa police said there was no basis to a report of a suspicious person early Wednesday near Lincoln School.

Officers received a call at 7:41 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in the 1100 block of West Madison Street, according to a Wednesday news release from the Ottawa Police Department.

“Officers spoke with the witness and reviewed surveillance footage from the area,” police said in the news release. “The complaint was determined to be unfounded, and there is no danger to the public at this time.”

The Ottawa Police Department reminds the public that if they observe what they believe to be suspicious activity, they should report it immediately to the department.