Medicare enrollment assistance available

SPRINGFIELD – With the Medicare open enrollment period set to begin on Oct. 15, the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program is offering free help to older adults looking to make changes to their Medicare coverage.

The Medicare Open Enrollment period begins annually Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. During this time, people with Medicare have the opportunity to review, renew and/or change their current Medicare health or drug plan for the upcoming year.

To help beneficiaries compare available plans and make an informed decision about which option best meets their needs, Illinois’ Senior Health Insurance Program provides trusted, unbiased, Medicare counseling at no cost to people with Medicare, their family members and caregivers. Counseling services are offered at more than 300 locations statewide.

Locations in Lee and Whiteside counties include:

Lee County Council on Aging, 100 W. Second St., Dixon; 815-288-9236; SHIP counselors are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Northwestern Illinois Center for Independent Living, 412 Locust St., Sterling; 815-625-7860.

Whiteside County Senior Center, 1207 W. Ninth St., Sterling; 815-622-9230.

The SHIP counselor workforce of 1,000 local assisters recently completed specialized training on Medicare cost-savings updates and the types of changes beneficiaries can make during open enrollment. Beneficiaries are encouraged to schedule an appointment with a local SHIP counselor to review their current plan, costs and health needs, then see how other plan options compare.

SHIP counselors also can answer questions about the best time to enroll in Medicare, how Medicare works with retirement insurance, Medicare supplement insurance options, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare drug plans. There are various ways to save money with Medicare. Those who qualify might save money on premiums and copayments through the Medicare Savings Programs. Consult a SHIP counselor for information.

To find a SHIP counselor nearby, call the statewide Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966 or email AGING.SHIP@illinois.gov. For general information about SHIP, go to https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ship.html. To compare details of Medicare plans, go to https://www.medicare.gov/plan-compare/#/?lang=en&year=2023.

“This is an exciting time for Medicare; with new drug price reductions on the horizon, it is imperative that you compare your current Medicare coverage to the 2024 options for Medicare health and drug coverage,” Illinois SHIP Director Sandy Leith said. “SHIP offers personalized service with your best interest in mind. Let our passionate and caring counselors give you peace of mind that you are making the most of your Medicare experience.”