Leaves’ colors just beginning to turn

DIXON – As October heads to its midpoint, changing fall colors will beckon drivers to head out on the highways.

While there still are a few weeks before the peak of fall color arrives, there are some changes happening now in Winnebago, Stephenson and Carroll counties.

According to the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Enjoy Illinois website:

The majority of the urban and rural trees are still green, but the amount of vibrant yellows increases daily, with honey locust, walnut and hackberry tree leaves starting to turn yellow, and some cottonwoods just starting to turn.

Sprawling grapevines are turning yellow and joining the brilliant reds and scarlets of Virginia creeper vines and smooth sumac and gray dogwood bushes.

Some of the sugar, red and silver maples are turning crimson or yellow earlier than the others around them.

Hackberry and walnut trees are showing golden yellow colors in the Carroll County area.

Some of the poison ivy vines on tree trunks are starting to show burgundy red colors.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois’ fall color season lasts several weeks, normally starting in northern Illinois counties by the third or fourth week in September. Leaf color begins to change during the second week in October in central Illinois and by the last two weeks of October in the southern part of the state. The peak of fall color in Illinois normally occurs by mid-October in northern and central Illinois and by late October or early November in the southern third of the state.

Other facts about leaves’ colors as provided by the IDNR: