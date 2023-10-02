Lee County United Way begins annual Giving Campaign

DIXON – The United Way of Lee County has kicked off its annual Giving Campaign with the theme “United in Purpose.”

The campaign is made up of 34 volunteers from a variety of businesses in Lee County that are helping to raise funds for United Way. This year, the campaign is chaired by Jennifer Lang and Darla Foulker.

The group is reaching out to talk to community businesses about United Way and encourage them to run employee giving campaigns or make a corporate donation. It also has been working with local shops and restaurants to hold Dine United or Shop United events. Dine United events are put on by local restaurants that partner with UWLC to run a day in which a percentage of the proceeds are donated to United Way’s campaign.

Similarly, Shop United days are being held at local shops to encourage people to shop on a certain day and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to United Way. Stay up to date on all of the upcoming events on the United Way of Lee County’s facebook page.

“It is so great to see the community coming together to support a common goal,” said Ashley Richter, UWLC executive director. “We have a great group of dedicated volunteers that are working hard to raise funds to go directly back into the community.”

UWLC raises funds to help support 29 local partner agencies. These are local nonprofit organizations in the community that run programming in the areas of health, education and financial sustainability. Additionally, funds help support United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline and summer food program.

For information about UWLC, check out www.unitedwayofleecounty.org, call 815-284-3339 or email Ashley Richter at arichter@uwleeco.org.