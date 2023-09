The city of Amboy and Teen Turf was awarded Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 by the state of Illinois with the Governors Hometown Award. Teen Turf, an after school tutoring program, was recognized in the Youth Development in Education category in their population. The Governors Hometown Award gives formal recognition to those municipalities who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Jacob Jenkins (left) and Cecilia Maciel Martinez, volunteer program coordinators with Serve Illinois presents recognition certificates to the the volunteers Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at Teen Turn in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal)