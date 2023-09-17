September 17, 2023
Zom-G 5K raises awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

By Alex T. Paschal
Bentlee Lawrence, 12, of Rock Falls leads the pack Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 through the fun run. (Alex T. Paschal)

It takes a lot of guts to sign up for a 5K fun run that’s like a smorgasbord for a zombie horde.

Thirty-five runners worked to avoid being an undead buffet Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during the The Zom-G 5K Fun Run at the Meadows in Dixon. The light-hearted run recognizes Greg Deatherage’s survival of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) five years ago and brings attention to the phenomenon.

Wearing belts of flags, runners weaved their way through a course through the prairie while avoiding lurking zombies looking to snatch a snack…or at least a flag. “Survivors” were awarded with a patch heralding their zombie lunch avoidance.

Thirty-five runners started the course, which exceeded Greg’s wife and organizer Mary Mahan-Deatherage’s hopes.

No word yet if all 35 finished or if zombie numbers increased.

Playing the part of zombies, April and Daniel Ramirez huddle from a light rain near the start of the Zom-G 5K Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

