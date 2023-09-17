Zom-G 5K raises awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

It takes a lot of guts to sign up for a 5K fun run that’s like a smorgasbord for a zombie horde.

Thirty-five runners worked to avoid being an undead buffet Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during the The Zom-G 5K Fun Run at the Meadows in Dixon. The light-hearted run recognizes Greg Deatherage’s survival of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) five years ago and brings attention to the phenomenon.

Wearing belts of flags, runners weaved their way through a course through the prairie while avoiding lurking zombies looking to snatch a snack…or at least a flag. “Survivors” were awarded with a patch heralding their zombie lunch avoidance.

Thirty-five runners started the course, which exceeded Greg’s wife and organizer Mary Mahan-Deatherage’s hopes.

No word yet if all 35 finished or if zombie numbers increased.