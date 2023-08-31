Woodlawn Mobile Home Park in Sterling has new owner

STERLING – Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, on Sterling’s west end since 1965, has a new owner.

The 2.4-acre park at 1501 W. Fourth St., owned by R.A.P. & Associates Inc. of Romeoville, was sold to Bradford Parks LLC of Sheridan, Wyoming, for $750,000. The LLC was created on June 16, according to Wyoming Secretary of State records.

Sold were 32 mobile home lots, a 10-unit apartment building, five single-family homes and a restaurant – Don’s Seafood & Chicken, Axis 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists said on its Facebook page.

The sale came after “three years and several false starts,” the Bloomington-based real estate agency said, calling the property “a commercial lending mountain.”

The sale price and the name of the new owner was provided by the Whiteside County Recorder’s office.

An email sent to and voice messages left with the new owners seeking more information were not returned.