Cordova and Albany to combine emergency services

A proposed arrangement between Cordova and Albany for ambulance services will bring changes to emergency medical services in upper Rock Island and lower Whiteside counties. In a letter sent to Cordova residents last week, the Cordova Fire Protection District announced it will be “embarking on a venture with Albany Fire Protection District to bring better ambulance service to our communities.”

“Albany and Cordova will work together to combine the two districts’ ambulance needs so that they may continue to each provide superior ambulance service to our residents,” according to the letter. “Rest assured, during the transition an ambulance service will be available to all, overall call times will not increase and paramedics and EMTs will be available 24/7. Our No. 1 responsibility is the health and well-being of our community.”

The letter assures residents that Cordova and Albany trustees, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters are exploring a “number of exciting” endeavors but that the process will take time. The two districts are looking at a long-term plan and a feasibility study with an outside source. They’ve discussed building a satellite facility on land along Illinois 84 about two miles north of the city limits and have been consulting with legal services for the changes.

Albany Fire Protection District hosted an informational meeting on the planned partnership on Monday, July 31, where residents were updated on the process, timeline and plans. EMS coordinator and assistant chief Brooke Posateri assured residents that “we’re all better and stronger together,” while noting the arrangement will benefit both communities in a time when rural emergency medical services are struggling with manpower and resources.

Albany has its own ambulance service, which includes seven EMTS, one advanced life support ambulance (ALS), one basic life support (BLS) ambulance and one BLS non-transport pickup truck. Cordova has a BLS non-transport ambulance as well as new rescue equipment. Albany has 22 volunteer firefighters on their roster and 59 square miles to cover. Both districts will maintain their mutual aid agreements with surrounding communities.

The changes in Cordova come after the Genesis Health Group contract for ambulance services expired at the end of June and was put out for bid, with Cordova choosing not to sign the proposed new three-year contract. During the transition, Genesis extended its original contract with Hillsdale and Rapids City/Port Byron until November.

Representatives from Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District are worried about the changes and how they will impact taxpayers moving forward. The Genesis ambulance contract is based on the Equalized Assessed Valuation (EAV), and Cordova’s withdrawal leaves the two districts responsible for the contract’s costs.

Cordova asserts that despite having only 15% of calls through Genesis, they paid the highest rate of $2,200 per call. They’ve had 39 medical calls this year, with an average of five per month or 70 annually. With Constellation and 3M as part of their tax base, they paid the largest share of the contract. Hillsdale’s average cost for the annual contract is 12%, Rapids City is 31% and Cordova was 58%.

Rapids City and Hillsdale Fire Protection Districts are waiting on a new contract proposal from Genesis that will be based on two districts instead of three, while Cordova and Albany are moving forward with their partnership on a three-month trial period.