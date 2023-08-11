Bakery owner planning wedding venue on rural Sterling farm

STERLING – The owner of a Sterling bakery known for his beautiful, graceful wedding cakes is branching out, with plans to create a rustic wedding venue in rural Sterling.
Aurelio Gallardo and his wife, Araceli Gallardo, are asking the Whiteside County Board for a special-use permit to to create an event venue and banquet hall in an 1881 wood and stone barn on a farm they own at 25778 Fulfs Road, north of town.
Although it’s not in production now, the land, a little more than two-and-a-half acres, is zoned for agricultural use, and so the permit is required to allow the business.
The Building and Zoning Department is recommending the County Board grant their request when members meet Tuesday.
The permit comes with some restrictions. Bands or other sources of music must be confined to inside the barn, and the lighting must be such so as not to disturb the few neighbors of the farm, for example.
The Gallardos also must maintain or replace the evergreens on the western side of the parcel, and all parking must be on site. The venue is to operate Friday-Sunday only, and events must end by 1 a.m.
The Gallardos bought the farm in 2020 from Ed Ebersohl, property records show.
It’s just west of Ridge Road, and of the Shalom Assembly of Yahweh church and retreat at 26477 Fulfs Road.
Aurelio Gallardo opened Aurelio’s Bake Shop at 406 Ave. G in Sterling on April 28, 2012, and subsequently expanded to a larger space at 517 Locust St.
Several messages left at the bakery Wednesday and Thursday seeking more information on the venue were not returned.