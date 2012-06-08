Open for Business: Aurelio’s Bake Shop

What are your main products? Cakes, pastries, doughnuts, muffins, Mexican sweet rolls.

What's new? We opened April 28.

What makes your business special? I do specialty and thee-dimensional cakes. I'll do whatever the customer requests. I make cakes for any occasion: weddings, birthdays, etc. All of my pastries are baked fresh daily. I also do fruit tables and pastry tables for events. I do arrangements. I make special baskets with pastries, cookies and Mexican sweet rolls.

How many do you employ? Five, including me.

Tell us about yourself: I am owner Aurelio Gallardo, 40. I am from Mexico, and I have lived in Sterling 22 years. I am married to Araceli Gallardo, 38. She works for Wahl Clipper. She’s also from Mexico. We have three boys: Alex, 15; Xavier, 12; and Emiliano, 8. Alex attends Sterling High School. Xavier goes to Challand Middle School, and Emiliano goes to Washington Elementary School. We belong to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sterling. We have a dog named Yogi.

Any additional comments? I also do a lot of art and paintings. I studied graphic design in school, and I worked for a printing and sign company in Mexico. I can design and draw on cakes. I just did a Justin Bieber cake.

Address: 406 Ave. G, Sterling (formerly Willy’s II)

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. to noon Saturday

Phone number: 815-626-2253

Website: On Facebook.