The Badger State Tractor pullers put their heavy metal on display Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Carroll County fair. The touring teams brought in four different classes of tractors from light limited super stock to pro stock. Still lots of action happening in the grand stands with bull riding and barrel racing on Thursday, music on Friday, and the demolition derby on Saturday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Jason Rauen hauls past the grand stand at the Badger State Tractor Pullers event Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Carroll County fair. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)