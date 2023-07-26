Rep. Fritts selected to Edgar Fellows Program’s Class of 2023

URBANA – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, is one of 40 public policy leaders from across Illinois selected for the 2023 class of the Edgar Fellows Program.

The group will meet for the first time at their Executive Leadership Training Program held Aug. 6 through Aug. 10 on the University of Illinois (U of I) campus in Urbana-Champaign.

“Started in 2012 and housed at the U of I System’s Institute of Government and Public Affairs, the Edgar Fellows Program is an initiative designed by former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar to inspire respectful and collaborative leadership to address the state’s significant challenges,” according to a news release announcing the class. “The Fellows selected for the class of 2023 were chosen from a field of nearly 210 nominees and reflect Illinois’ political, racial, ethnic and geographic diversity. They include elected and appointed officials from all levels of government; leaders of non-profit and labor organizations; and individuals who are influencing public policy in the business world.”

“Each year, the Edgar Fellows Program brings together a group of leaders, with different backgrounds and different politics, from across Illinois,” Gov. Jim Edgar said in the release. “They share and learn from those different life experiences, but they also find out that they have more in common than they might realize.

“With each class, it has been gratifying to watch people who were strangers on Sunday become good friends by Thursday. It’s what the Edgar Fellows program is all about, finding common ground and respect, so that our fellows can work together to help shape a better Illinois.”

During their time in Champaign, the new Fellows will engage with more than 30 experienced public policy practitioners who are experts in issues that include economic development, climate change, supply chain, education, Medicaid, transportation, communications between the courts, and intergovernmental cooperation, according to the release.

“More importantly, they will learn from each other and begin building relationships that will last throughout their careers,” according to the release

The 2023 class will bring the number of Fellows who are part of the program to more than 400. After completing the initial training seminar, fellows continue to meet at alumni gatherings designed to increase their knowledge and help build their professional networks.

The next time they will have this opportunity to gather is at the program’s annual fundraiser in Chicago on August 31 where David Axelrod, Founding Director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, will be the keynote speaker. This particular event is open to Fellows, their guests and the general public.

The Edgar Fellows Program is funded by donations from a diverse group of individuals, labor, philanthropies, organizations and companies interested in promoting competent, ethical and solution-oriented leadership in Illinois, according to the release

An advisory board chaired by Alexander Lerner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Illinois State Medical Society, helps to guide the program. Other board members are Fellows and longtime supporters of the program who, between them, have decades of experience in Illinois public policy.

