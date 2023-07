After a four year hiatus, the Coloma Park District field trip program finished up their summer run Thursday, July 20, 2023 with a fun day at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. Campers traveled to museums, parks and what seems to be a fan favorite, the bowling alley. After a snack of pizza, the kids ran through an inflatable obstacle course and played kick ball.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Weston Hollaway, 7, fights through an obstacle course Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. Thursday marked the final day of the field trip program through the Coloma Park District. Throughout the summer campers visited museums, parks and what seems to have been a kid favorite, a bowling alley. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)