June 26, 2023
Shaw Local
Hobby Lobby opening Aug. 7 in Sterling mall; temporary workers needed

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Hobby Lobby will anchor the east end of Northland Mall in Sterling, owner Brookwood Capital Advisors announced.

STERLING – Hobby Lobby is holding a job fair for temporary workers through Friday at Northland Mall, in anticipation of an Aug. 7 grand opening.

Those hired as temp workers, to help set up the new location, will be considered for full- and part-time positions, based on their performance and the company’s needs, according to a Hobby Lobby Facebook post.

The store will anchor the west end of the mall at 2900 E. Lincolnway, in the space formerly occupied by Bergner’s.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and applicants must be available to work some nights and weekends, the post said.

Applications are being taken in person only; call 877-303-4547 if an accommodation for a disability are needed.

Previous experience in the craft or hobby field is preferred, but not necessary.

A multimillion-dollar remodel of the space began in April 2022.

This will be the arts, crafts and home decor supplier’s 42nd store in Illinois.

The closest outlets to the Sauk Valley are in Rockford, Peru and Moline; there also is a store across the Mississippi River in Clinton, Iowa.

Go to https://www.hobbylobby.com/ to learn more.

