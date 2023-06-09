5 things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Fairs, food, and live music.

The notes will be flying and toes will be tapping this weekend with several live music events.

Here are 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1. Street Fair: The Rosbrook Street Fair, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, features arts and crafts, food and music from local artists, as well as a 50-50 raffle and a skateboard demo by Skrapark Skateboarding, from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. This year is extra special – structural issues with the historic Rosbrook Studio were discovered this season, which shut it down for safety reasons. The fair is the kickoff of fundraising efforts to make repairs, so donations at the gates will be even more appreciated.

2. Bang the Bellson Drum: The annual Bellson Music Fest, RB&W District Park, 201 E. 2nd St., Rock Falls, is a celebration of Rock Falls’ native son, big-band drummer, bandleader and composer Louie Bellson. Held at the RB&W District Amphitheater on Saturday, the event is held in close association with Bellson’s widow, Francine Bellson, and music director Josh Duffee of Davenport, Iowa. Festivities kick off with a Drum Clinic by Walfredo Reyes, Jr. at 11 a.m., at the McCormick Event Center. Then, five bands are scheduled to perform from noon to 9:30 p.m. at the RB&W District Amphitheater - BAJA Band; Josh Duffee & His Orchestra; Mike Conrad Trio; Starlight’s Theatre Blues Band; Walfredo Reyes, Jr. Trio. Go to www.louiebellson.com to learn more about Louie; go to www.visitrockfalls.com for more information on the festival.

3. Cool Rides: Check out the classic old cars, Jeeps and old bikes on display from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Nick’s Tap, 1301 Prophetstown Road. There will be food and entertainment, and prizes for the exhibitors. Admission for spectators is free. Call (815) 626-1470 for more information.

4. Block Party: Dixon’s Plaza North Shopping Center is transforming into a summer wonderland, featuring special attractions and activities for Discover Dixon’s free Sizzling Summer Block Party, being held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. There will be a petting zoo and costumed characters will roam the event. Shelby Rae’s Gelato and Kona Ice will be sold. The event is sponsored by BorgWarner and Regional Media, with support from Plaza North businesses My Play Village, Pam’s Hallmark and Culver’s.

5. Porch Music: It’s the ultimate free grassroots community music festival, where all genres of musicians perform on porches and lawns from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday in select spots around Mt. Morris. The porches can be found within the boundaries of Main Street to the north, Brayton Road to the south, Mulberry Avenue to the west and Ogle Avenue to the east, plus Brayton east to Bruce Street. Each porch is scheduled for an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m., 2 to 3 p.m., and so on. Musicians play about 45 minutes. Pick a porch, then move – or dance, your choice! – from location to location.

• Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.