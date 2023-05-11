Skip Lee’s 12 years as Sterling mayor to be celebrated Monday

Former Sterling Mayor Skip Lee took this selfie in his office – his "farewell picture" – as he prepared to leave the post. May 1 was his last official day as mayor. A reception will be held Monday to recognize his years of service to the city, the first six as an alderman, and the last 12 as mayor. It begins around 7:30 p.m. at Johnny’s Bar and Grill, 707 Freeport Road. (Photo provided by Skip Lee)