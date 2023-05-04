Hotel developers break ground for Tru by Hilton in Dixon

[ Dixon hotel owners behind new Hilton project ]

Hotel developer Al Hill embraces partner Magan Patel during remarks on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, prior to a groundbreaking for a Tru by Hilton near South Galena Avenue in Dixon. (Troy Taylor)

“This is the welcome mat that we get to roll out as people come off of Interstate 88 and get their first impression of what this community is all about.”

— Tom Demmer, LCIDA executive director